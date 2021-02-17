Hard work pays, Eatala Rajender tells cadre

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Thanking the people of Huzurabad for electing him as an MLA for three times in a row, Health Minister Eatala Rajender said on Tuesday that the constituency has been developing at a brisk pace ever since the people started exuding confidence in the pink party.

He passed this remark while taking part in a TRS membership drive at Jammikunta mandal. “Any person who believes in the (pink) party and works for it round-the-clock will surely get long-term benefits. Only such activists will grow as true leaders,” he said.

Pointing out that the municipality started witnessing comprehensive development after the TRS came to power, he urged the party cadre to ensure maximum enrolment in the membership drive. “After the establishment of Huzurabad as an Assembly constituency, the people here have been standing with the TRS. Now, it has become a bastion of the pink party. While the people of other constituencies continue to switch back and forth between various political parties, Huzurabad people have set an example as to how an ideal constituency should stand with one party to ensure proper development,” he added.