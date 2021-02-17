Man injured in leopard attack in Telangana's Nizamabad district

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 37-year-old man identified as Mallaiah was attacked by a leopard on Tuesday around midnight at Somarpet in Yellareddy Mandal of Nizamabad district in Telangana.

Mallaiah, however, had a miraculous escape even though he suffered some deep cuts on his hands and other minor injuries.

Mallaiah woke up after he heard his goats bleating loudly. When he went to the stable where the goats were tied up, he saw a leopard and made loud noises to scare it off, following which the wild cat ran away into nearby bushes.

The leopard returned again to the same spot soon and attacked Mallaiah who was still there. In his defence, Mallaiah covered his face and the leopard attacked and caused injuries to his hands, and ran away from the spot.

Mallaiah's neighbours who came to know about the incident rushed him to a nearby government hospital for treatment.