Revanth Reddy offers Rs 25 L/acre for CM’s land

Ending his padayatra, Cong MP says KCR grabbing lands of farmers to set up Pharma City.

Published: 17th February 2021 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC working president Revanth Reddy addresses the crowd after concluding a tractor rally from Achampet, Nagarkurnool district till the city’s outskirts on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Referring to the ongoing land acquisition for Hyderabad Pharma City, TPCC working president Revanth Reddy asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao if he would accept Rs 25 lakh/acre for his agricultural land in Gajwel. Offering to pay the sum in 48 hours, Revanth accused KCR of grabbing the lands of poor farmers for peanuts while he enjoyed the ownership of thousands of acres in Gajwel.

Revanth had embarked on a 130-km padayatra and then a tractor rally from Achampet of Nagarkurnool district till the city outskirts, which concluded on Tuesday. Interestingly, TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy and other top Congress leaders studiously avoided Revanth’s padayatra, even on the concluding day. According to the police, a crowd of around 20,000 attended the meeting. 

Addressing the crowd, the Malkajgiri MP took potshots at his own party leaders who opposed his padayatra. He said he would conduct a padayatra in all four corners of the State after permission from the All India Congress Committee.

Reflecting on Rahul Gandhi’s “Hum do, humare do” remarks in Parliament, Revanth said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are trying to sell off the wealth of 80 crore people to Ambani and Adani. Once the black farm laws are implemented, farmers would have no option but to sell off their crops at a loss.” 

