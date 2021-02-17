Sharmila gets cracking on paperwork & party launch 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YS Sharmila seems to have intensified her efforts to launch her party in Telangana but has maintained that more consultations are needed to decide whether to float one or not.As the model code of conduct is in force in TS, Sharmila has deferred her tours but intensified the paperwork to form her party. According to sources close to her, key leaders in her group, such as Konda Raghava Reddy, have been camping in Delhi to get the party registered.

It is said that she is likely to announce her party in Khammam on her father and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s birth anniversary. Sharmila had already announced that her party would bring ‘Rajanna Rajyam’ in Telangana. She is of the opinion that doing this would resonate with the people in a stronger way, sources said.

AP parties eyeing TS water, power: Gangula Kamalakar

BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Tuesday made sensational comments saying, once again political parties in Andhra Pradesh were eyeing Telangana and want to exploit its water and power. Stressing the need to strengthen the TRS and protect Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is working as a shield for Telangana, he said: “If Andhra parties enter the State, they will reconvert it into unified Andhra Pradesh. We should not give them a chance to do this”