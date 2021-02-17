STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Sharmila gets cracking on paperwork & party launch 

YS Sharmila seems to have intensified her efforts to launch her party in Telangana but has maintained that more consultations are needed to decide whether to float one or not.

Published: 17th February 2021 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Y S Sharmila

YS Sharmila, sister of YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YS Sharmila seems to have intensified her efforts to launch her party in Telangana but has maintained that more consultations are needed to decide whether to float one or not.As the model code of conduct is in force in TS, Sharmila has deferred her tours but intensified the paperwork to form her party. According to sources close to her, key leaders in her group, such as Konda Raghava Reddy, have been camping in Delhi to get the party registered.

It is said that she is likely to announce her party in Khammam on her father and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s birth anniversary. Sharmila had already announced that her party would bring ‘Rajanna Rajyam’ in Telangana. She is of the opinion that doing this would resonate with the people in a stronger way, sources said.

AP parties eyeing TS water, power: Gangula Kamalakar

BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Tuesday made sensational comments saying, once again political parties in Andhra Pradesh were eyeing Telangana and want to exploit its water and power. Stressing the need to strengthen the TRS and protect Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is working as a shield for Telangana, he said: “If Andhra parties enter the State, they will reconvert it into unified Andhra Pradesh. We should not give them a chance to do this”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Health worker collects the swab sample of a person for Covid testing .(File Photo | EPS)
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AP)
Amazon manufacturing unit to come up in Chennai
Pinky Meena was the Bandikui SDM till mid-January before her arrest for allegedly taking a bribe. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Woman jailed in bribery case gets married to a judge in Rajasthan
Impact of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait’s absence is visible as crowd at the Ghazipur protest in Delhi has seen a dip. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' stir: Crowds at Delhi borders thinning, but protesters' spirits remain high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
The Sheetal Nath Mandir in Srinagar had last seen rituals in 1990s. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi, EPS)
Bells ring as temple reopens in downtown Srinagar after 31 years
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp