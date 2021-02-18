Close shave for 100 bus passengers

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: As many as 100 passengers had a miraculous escape after the bus they were travelling in came in contact with a live wire at Munipalli on Wednesday. The bus was going from Makthakyasaram to Sadasivapet, and was heavily crowded. When some passengers alighted at Munipalli, the driver was reversing and the bus came in contact with a live wire which was hanging at a low height.

However, an electrician, present at the spot, took swift action and switched off the transformer, and saved lives of the passengers.Three persons were injured in the incident — Narsimha Goud, Geeta and Jagan. They were shifted to hospitals in Hyderabad and Sangareddy. The police said all three of them were out of danger.