Close shave for 100 bus passengers

 As many as 100 passengers had a miraculous escape after the bus they were travelling in came in contact with a live wire at Munipalli on Wednesday. 

Published: 18th February 2021 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

 SANGAREDDY: As many as 100 passengers had a miraculous escape after the bus they were travelling in came in contact with a live wire at Munipalli on Wednesday. The bus was going from Makthakyasaram to Sadasivapet, and was heavily crowded. When some passengers alighted at Munipalli, the driver was reversing and the bus came in contact with a live wire which was hanging at a low height.

However, an electrician, present at the spot, took swift action and switched off the transformer, and saved lives of the passengers.Three persons were injured in the incident — Narsimha Goud, Geeta and Jagan. They were shifted to hospitals in Hyderabad and Sangareddy. The police said all three of them were out of danger. 

TAGS
bus passengers
India Matters
