Farmers not happy in Telangana, says Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the farmers in Telangana are a worried lot as the TRS government has not been providing them timely help, TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday added that scores of ryots and elderly persons, during the padayatra which concluded on Tuesday, told him that they are left with no other option but to kill themselves.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan, Revanth Reddy said: “A farmer, Kotam Raju died by suicide due to mounting debts. He was, apparently, ineligible for farmers’ insurance as his land was registered under his father’s name. Though it has been over one-and-a-half year, his wife is yet to get Aasara pension.”

Referring to the farm laws, Revanth said that agriculture falls under the Concurrent List of the Constitution and it is up to the States to decide whether to implement the laws or not. Levelling serious allegations against pink party, Revanth said that during his padayatra, Lambadas of Kuppagandla village brought to his notice that a couple of TRS MLAs from Hyderabad snatched away valuable lands, totalling upto 400 acres.