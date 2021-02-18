Gangula Kamalakar sees BJP hand in Sharmila’s entry

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Alleging the BJP’s hand in YS Sharmila’s sudden decision to enter Telangana politics, BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar took a jibe at the saffron party saying that it is scared to single-handedly fight the pink party. He also alleged that the Congress party too is working hand in glove with the BJP to face the TRS.

The Minister passed these remarks while taking part in a programme organised as part of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s birthday, in Karimnagar on Wednesday.On the occasion, Kamalakar, along with Mayor Y Sunil Rao, handed over appointment letters to 14 software engineers who were recently hired by the Abbexa Software Solutions Pvt Ltd, which has opened a unit in the Karimnagar IT Tower.

Continuing his scathing attack on YS Sharmila, the Minister pointed out that if she indeed wished to make a change in the Telugu society, Sharmila would have announced a new party in the Rayalaseema region, as the people there have been demanding a separate State for quite some time now.

Claiming that as long as the Chief Minister was alive, there won’t be any alternative to the pink party, Kamalakar remembered how the Congress and BJP parties previously tried to fight the TRS and failed.