Mini Medaram Jatara from February 24 in Mulugu

MULUGU: The ‘Manda Melige’ ritual, part of the Mini Medaram Jatara, was performed here on Wednesday. The tribal priests cleaned the temple housing the deities of Sammakka and Saralamma. The jatara will be held in Tadvai mandal of the district from February 24 to February 27.

Tribal priests and devotees participate in the Manda

Melige ritual, as part of which temples of deities

Sammakka and Saralamma are cleaned, on Wednesday

The original jatara is conducted every two years on ‘Magha Sudda Pournami,’ while temple priests conduct rituals to clean the temple during the off-year. However, this ritual too has the atmosphere of a festival, as many devotees throng the shrine to view the rituals.

The district administration officials are estimating about 10 lakh devotees to come for the mini jatara. While the Kaka Krishnaiya clan priests perform the cleaning rituals at the Saralamma temple in Kannepalli, Siddaaboina clan priests conduct the rituals at the Sammakka temple in Medaram village.