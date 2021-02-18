STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Murders ‘birthday gifts’ for KCR, alleges Bandi Sanjay Kumar

The BJP leader demanded that the State government order an inquiry by a sitting High Court judge to deliver justice to the victims’ families.

Published: 18th February 2021

BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Strongly condemning the murder of advocate couple Gattu Vaman Rao and wife Nagamani in broad daylight at Kalvacherla of Peddapalli district, the Opposition accused the TRS government of sponsoring the killings. They said that law and order in the State had taken a serious knock.
BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar called for a statewide protest on Thursday by advocates and demanded the enactment of  a law to protect advocates. 

Sanjay alleged that the murders were “birthday gifts” for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao by TRS activists bent on silencing those who were calling the government to account. “The Chief Minister should clarify if he will accept the gift or not,” he said.

The BJP leader demanded that the State government order an inquiry by a sitting High Court judge to deliver justice to the victims’ families. “Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife Nagamani had filed many cases against the State government. Vaman Rao had evidence against top leaders. This isn’t a murder in isolation. This is a murder committed by the State government itself.” TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the ruling TRS had unleashed “murder politics” in the State. Querying whether law and order existed in the State, he  called for a CBI inquiry into the twin murders. 

Cops failed to protect scene of crime, says  Manthani MLA 
“Vaman Rao worked with commitment towards his profession. He filed PILs against former MLA Putta Madhu and a PIL in the Seelam Rangaiah custodial death case. In his dying declaration, Vaman Rao stated that TRS Mandal president Kunta Srinivas was responsible for the murders,” Uttam said. Manthani MLA Duddilla Sridhar Babu, who inspected the murder spot, said that police had failed to protect the scene of offence before clues teams and forensic teams could reach the site

