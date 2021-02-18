STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Wishes pour in for K Chandrasekhar Rao on his birthday

 Modi, Venkaiah Naidu among prominent leaders to greet; plantation drive marks celebrations.

Published: 18th February 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

A 2.5 kg gold saree being presented to the Goddess at the Balkampet Yellamma temple  | S Senbagapandiyan

A 2.5 kg gold saree being presented to the Goddess at the Balkampet Yellamma temple  | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several prominent leaders across the country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, greeted Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who celebrated his 67th birthday on Wednesday. Several events were organised by TRS leaders marking the birthday of the CM. However, he was away from his official residence and did not meet people. Nevertheless, he planted a Rudraksha sapling at the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management (NITHM) campus in the city as part of the Koti Vriksharchana programme organised by TRS MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar. 

elangana Chief Minister 
K Chandrasekhar Rao plants a
Rudraksha sapling at NITHM in
Hyderabad on Wednesday, on the
occasion of his birthday;

Those who greeted Rao on his birthday include Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, DMK Chief MK Stalin, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, and others. 

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, several union ministers and film actors too greeted the CM, including environmentalist and Padma Shri awardee Vanajeevi Ramaiah. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in the city and planted a sapling in the hospital’s premises. 

Several Ministers, including TRS working president and Municipal Administration & Urban DevelopmentMinister KT Rama Rao, planted saplings as par of the Koti Vriksharchana programme. 

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, apart from releasing the documentary on the Chief Minister at Jala Vihar, also presented a gold saree weighing 2.5 kg to the Goddess at the Balkampet Yellamma temple. Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santosh Kumar thanked all for making Koti Vrikhsharcha a grand success. 

KTR, other leaders plant saplings
Several events were organised by TRS leaders marking the birthday of the CM. Ministers, including TRS working president and Municipal Administration & Urban DevelopmentMinister KT Rama Rao, planted saplings as par of the Koti Vriksharchana programme

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao birthday
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp