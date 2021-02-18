Wishes pour in for K Chandrasekhar Rao on his birthday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several prominent leaders across the country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, greeted Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who celebrated his 67th birthday on Wednesday. Several events were organised by TRS leaders marking the birthday of the CM. However, he was away from his official residence and did not meet people. Nevertheless, he planted a Rudraksha sapling at the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management (NITHM) campus in the city as part of the Koti Vriksharchana programme organised by TRS MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar.

elangana Chief Minister

K Chandrasekhar Rao plants a

Rudraksha sapling at NITHM in

Hyderabad on Wednesday, on the

occasion of his birthday;

Those who greeted Rao on his birthday include Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, DMK Chief MK Stalin, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, and others.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, several union ministers and film actors too greeted the CM, including environmentalist and Padma Shri awardee Vanajeevi Ramaiah. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in the city and planted a sapling in the hospital’s premises.

Several Ministers, including TRS working president and Municipal Administration & Urban DevelopmentMinister KT Rama Rao, planted saplings as par of the Koti Vriksharchana programme.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, apart from releasing the documentary on the Chief Minister at Jala Vihar, also presented a gold saree weighing 2.5 kg to the Goddess at the Balkampet Yellamma temple. Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santosh Kumar thanked all for making Koti Vrikhsharcha a grand success.

KTR, other leaders plant saplings

