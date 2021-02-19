MLC polls: Uttam predicts big win for Ramulu Naik

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy predicted an emphatic victory for the grand old party’s candidate in the upcoming Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduate MLC election.

Addressing the party’s poll preparatory meeting after Congress’ Ramulu Naik filed his nomination papers here on Thursday, Uttham said: “Congress is the only party to give a ticket to a tribal to contest in the MLC polls. I appeal to the Graduates to elect Ramulu as he will fight for your rights and for the betterment of the State.”

“I don’t see anyone other than the Congress candidate winning this election. TRS candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy has no right to seek votes and nobody even knows who the BJP candidate, Premender Reddy, is” he said sarcastically.

“We should thank Sonia Gandhi and Uttam Kumar Reddy for giving the ticket to a poor candidate from a tribal community. Ramulu Naik was an active participant in the Telangana movement from 2001. I urge the Graduates to elect Ramulu as an MLC,” said Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.