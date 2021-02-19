‘Siddipet to be on par with Singapore’

SIDDIPET: Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Mohammad Azharuddin said that Siddipet was being developed on par with Singapore. The former Indian captain attended the closing ceremony of the KCR Cricket Cup Tournament at Siddipet on Wednesday night. After seeing the illuminated hanging bridge over Komaticheruvu, he compared Siddipet with Singapore and said that the town would develop into one of the best cities in the country.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Tamil Nadu govt drops cases against anti-CAA protesters, lockdown violators: EPS
Modi hails Visva Bharati, says it should help farmers, artisans find global markets
Odisha doctor duped Rs 77 lakh by cyber fraudsters
Joe Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris congratulate NASA for Perseverance rover's landing on Mars
YouTube removes PewDiePie video attacking top kids' channel
Military commanders of India, China to hold talks on Saturday