‘Siddipet to be on par with Singapore’

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Mohammad Azharuddin said that Siddipet was being developed on par with Singapore. The former Indian captain attended the closing ceremony of the KCR Cricket Cup Tournament at Siddipet on Wednesday night. After seeing the illuminated hanging bridge over Komaticheruvu, he compared Siddipet with Singapore and said that the town would develop into one of the best cities in the country.