NMDC awarded for CSR work

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The NMDC has been awarded the ‘Business Leader of the Year, PSU Sector’ for its CSR initiatives (social development) and the Best CSR Practices category at the World CSR Day and Congress held in Mumbai on February 17-18. The award was received by CMD Sumit Deb.

The beneficiaries of NMDC’s CSR activities are mostly the underprivileged living in the proximity of its operations, which are in remote areas. In January, the NMDC won the Platinum Award in Metal & Mining for Shiksha Sahayog Yojana for its education-led CSR initiatives in Bastar, Chhattisgarh. “NMDC has always looked at CSR to provide an impetus to sustainable development and encourages ongoing social responsibility processes in the corporate sector,” Sumit Deb said.