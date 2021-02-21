Leopard sightings trigger panic in Telangana villages

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR/ SANGAREDDY: Villagers in Mahbubnagar are a worried lot over the recent leopard sightings in the district. On Friday, leopard sightings were reported from Venkataipally and Nagaram villages in Devarakadra mandal.

The animal allegedly killed a calf that was tied to an agricultural field at Venkataipally, causing panic among the farmers. Village sarpanch Anjaneyulu informed Forest officials about the incident and sought their help.

The same day, another leopard sighting was reported near a crusher unit at Nagaram village. Labourers working at the location noticed the big cat and recorded videos of it prowling around the area, which they later shared with the villagers.

Village sarpanch Manemma urged residents to be alert and asked them not to go into the forest alone. The leopard, which has been roaming for the last four days, is causing panic among the people.

Meanwhile, a leopard was spotted wandering in Narsingi, Kamaram, Vallur and other areas under Ramayampeta circle of Medak district, and has so far killed three goats and a dog. Locals allege that these incidents were taking place in villages close to the forest area and asked for the officials’ help.

Forest Officer Gnaneshwar said there was information that a leopard was roaming with its two cubs in the Kamaram forest area. He added that they were not coming out of the forest, and said that their staff had gone to the villages where the leopard was reportedly roaming and alerted the people. Locals were advised not to go into the area early in the morning and after dark.

The Forest Officer also said that the leopard was not crossing the forest area, and added that if it entered any village, they would relocate it.

