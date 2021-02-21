STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Leopard sightings trigger panic in Telangana villages

The animal allegedly killed a calf that was tied to an agricultural field at Venkataipally, causing panic among the farmers.

Published: 21st February 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Leopard

Locals were advised not to go into the forest after dark. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR/ SANGAREDDY: Villagers in Mahbubnagar are a worried lot over the recent leopard sightings in the district. On Friday, leopard sightings were reported from Venkataipally and Nagaram villages in Devarakadra mandal.

The animal allegedly killed a calf that was tied to an agricultural field at Venkataipally, causing panic among the farmers. Village sarpanch Anjaneyulu informed Forest officials about the incident and sought their help.

The same day, another leopard sighting was reported near a crusher unit at Nagaram village. Labourers working at the location noticed the big cat and recorded videos of it prowling around the area, which they later shared with the villagers.

Village sarpanch Manemma urged residents to be alert and asked them not to go into the forest alone. The leopard, which has been roaming for the last four days, is causing panic among the people. 

Meanwhile, a leopard was spotted wandering in Narsingi, Kamaram, Vallur and other areas under Ramayampeta circle of Medak district, and has so far killed three goats and a dog. Locals allege that these incidents were taking place in villages close to the forest area and asked for the officials’ help. 

Forest Officer Gnaneshwar said there was information that a leopard was roaming with its two cubs in the Kamaram forest area. He added that they were not coming out of the forest, and said that their staff had gone to the villages where the leopard was reportedly roaming and alerted the people. Locals were advised not to go into the area early in the morning and after dark. 

The Forest Officer also said that the leopard was not crossing the forest area, and added that if it entered any village, they would relocate it.

Big cat found roaming with two cubs

According to a Forest Range Officer, there was information that a leopard was roaming with its two cubs in the Kamaram forest area. He added that they were not coming out of the forest and that their staff had gone to the villages where the leopard was reportedly roaming and alerted the people. 

Locals were advised not to go into the forest after dark.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Leopard
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp