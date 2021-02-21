STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Once bitten, twice shy: TRS won’t contest Hyderabad MLC polls

The TRS has announced sitting MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda MLC Graduates seat.

Palla Rajeshwar Reddy

Palla Rajeswara Reddy meets CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ending months of suspense, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) has decided not to field its candidate in the election to Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad MLC Graduates’ constituency.

The party, once bitten twice shy, does not appear keen on contesting the election in the wake of former TNGO president G Devi Prasad Rao who was its candidate, losing the election to the seat in 2015.

The TRS has announced sitting MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda MLC Graduates seat. He has already hit the roads, campaigning for his reelection.

As regards the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy- Hyderabad seat, the TRS is understood to have offered support to Prof K Nageshwar who is contesting as an Independent and is supported by teachers’ unions.

But the professor declined the offer as he does not want the anti-TRS votes on whom he is banking heavily, shifting to the BJP candidate — N Ramachander Rao. Initially, the TRS toyed with the idea of contesting the Hyderabad seat and the party leaders took part in enrolment of voters.

But midway, the party lost interest with no indications from the top leadership as to who would be the official candidate. Now, it has become more or less clear that the TRS would give the election a go-by.

​But as far as Warangal seat is concerned, the party, keen on retaining it, is making all-out efforts. Party leaders are touring the constituency extensively drumming up support for Palla Rajeshwar Reddy. Pitted against him is BJP’s Gujjula Premender Reddy and Left parties’ candidate B Jaya Saradhi Reddy. The election for both the seats will be held on March 14.

10 lakh Graduate voters to pick their leaders on March 14

The election for both the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyd and Warangal-Khammam- Nalgonda seats is on March 14. The EC is accepting nominations for which the last date is Feb 23. There are 5 lakh Graduate voters in each of the two Graduate constituencies.

