Telangana Asha worker falls ill after Covid-19 booster shot

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: An Asha worker from Mahbubnagar recently fell ill after receiving the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on February 16.

However, DMHO Dr Krishna clarified that the vaccine was not the reason behind her condition, and added that the patient was suffering from diabetes and heart ailments.

On Wednesday, Yadamma, who works in Yenugonda at the Mahbubnagar district headquarters, had fallen while walking in front of her house.

Her family members took her to SVS Hospital first and then shifted her to the district general hospital.

Doctors found a blood clot in her brain. She was admitted to a private hospital the next day.