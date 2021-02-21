STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three accused remanded to judicial custody

Meanwhile, though cops had taken Thulesegari Srinivas alias Bittu Seenu, nephew of former TRS MLA and Peddapalli ZP Chairman Putta Madhu, into custody on Friday, he is yet to be produced in court.

Justice

The police are still mum on the political angle in this crime. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Two days after the police arrested Kunta Srinivas, his driver Chiranjeevi and Akkapaka Kumar in connection with the ghastly murder of lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani, the three accused persons were produced in the Manthani court, late on Friday night. 

After the court remanded them to judicial custody, the three accused were taken to the Karimnagar District Jail. Meanwhile, though cops had taken Thulesegari Srinivas alias Bittu Seenu, nephew of former TRS MLA and Peddapalli ZP Chairman Putta Madhu, into custody on Friday, he is yet to be produced in court.

As the investigation progresses, Veldi Vasantha Rao, who was initially named by the cops as one of the accused persons in the FIR, has been removed of charges. According to sources, Vasantha Rao is a temple committee member of the local Ramalayam at Gunjapadugu.

It may be recalled that Vaman Rao, the slain lawyer, had a flaming row with Kunta Srinivas over the constitution of this temple committee.

In the meantime, Bittu Seenu, whose name did not even come up during the initial probe, was picked up on Friday for allegedly providing the car and sickles to the three accused to reach the spot and commit the gory crime.

The police are still mum on the political angle in this crime. Meanwhile, 60 members of the High Court Bar Council visited Gunjapadugu village, met Vaman Rao’s parents and expressed their condolences to the family, on Saturday.

New suspect in case

Bittu Seenu, whose name did not even come up during the initial probe, was picked up on Friday for allegedly providing the car and sickles to the three accused to commit the crime.

