ASI halts pipeline work at Laad Bazaar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has stopped heavy pipeline work at Laad Bazaar after it was found that proper permissions were not taken for the project. From the last couple of days, the cobbled pathway in the Charminar area which was laid as part of Charminar Pedestrianisation Project (CPP) was being removed in parts using drilling machines to relay a pipe. A drill operated by an earthmover was used to demolish the paved pathway to reach the four-feet deep pipeline.

The water board proposed to relay an old water pipeline that was frequently getting blocked. An application was made seeking permission for the work by the HMWSSB, but it had not been given yet. Sources said that although the digging works were not that deep, it has to be approved by the ASI first. The concerns stem from the fact that the vibrations from drilling can cause damage to Charminar and its foundations.