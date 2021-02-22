BJP lawyers visit slain couple’s native village

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Advocates from the BJP State legal cell in Hyderabad visited Gunjapadugu, the native village of the High Court advocate couple murdered in Peddapalli, on Sunday and consoled the victims’ parents.

Nearly 400 advocates went to the village as part of the ‘Chalo Gunjapadugu’ programme. They took out a rally in the village. Alleging that advocates were not safe in the State, they demanded that the case be handed over to the CBI. They said no advocate should argue on behalf of the accused persons.

They raised slogans against police inaction and demanded suspension of Ramagundam CP V Satyanarayana. If the State government or the police tries to cover up the case, they will face serious consequences, the advocates warned.