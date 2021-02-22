PV Narasimha Rao's daughter among 38 candidates for Telangana Legislative Council elections

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the biennial elections to the Telangana State Legislative Council from Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad graduates constituency, as many as 38 nominations were received on Monday.

Among those who filed their nominations were former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao's daughter Surabhi Vani Devi. Minister for Animal Husbandry T Srinivas Yadav and Rajya Sabha MP K Keshav Rao were present while submitting the nomination papers to the Returning Officer Priyanka Ala.

BJP candidate N Ramchander Rao, G Chinnareddy, Samala Venu, Harshavardhan Reddy and others were among those who filed nominations on Monday. A total of 81 nominations have been filed so far.

Biennial elections to the Legislative Council from two graduates' constituencies Mahabubnagar-Ranagareddy-Hyderabad as well as Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda will be held on March 14.