Telangana to learn from best practices of Kerala, Tamil Nadu

The officials will be in Kerala from Feb 21 to 23 in Kerala and from Feb 24 to Feb 25 in Tamil Nadu. 

Published: 22nd February 2021 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

The all-women team from Telangana during their visit to Kerala on Sunday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A team of eight senior officials from Telangana are on a visit to Tamil Nadu and Kerala to look into the best schemes, policies, and arrangements done by both the States for providing nutritious food to children, women safety initiatives, and welfare security arrangements for the citizens. 

The team includes Smita Sabharwal, Secretary to Chief Minister; Dr Christina Z Chongthu, Secretary Tribal Welfare; V Karuna, Commissioner Health and Family Welfare Department; Divya Devarajan, Commissioner of Women Development & Child Welfare Department; Shikha Goel, Addl. Commissioner of Police, (SHE Teams & Bharosa Centres); Swathi Lakra, Addl DGP, Women Safety & NRI Women Cell; Sumati, DIG Women Safety Wing; Priyanka Varghese, IFS; and Dr. SJ. Asha, Conservator of Forests, Warangal Circle,

 “Kerala leads by example in providing the best Nutrition to children, wholly managed by their Gram Panchayats. The Core group on a visit to Kerala and Tamil Nadu to study and incorporate their best practices,” tweeted Sabharwal. The officials will be in Kerala from Feb 21 to 23 in Kerala and from Feb 24 to Feb 25 in Tamil Nadu. 

