TRS picks PV’s daughter Vani Devi for Hyderabad MLC polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS has decided to field late PV Narasimha Rao’s daughter S Vani Devi as its candidate for the Graduate MLC election from Hyd-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar seat. She will file her papers on Monday.

Initially, the party had contemplated leaving the seat uncontested as its candidate G Devi Prasada Rao had lost the election to BJP’s Ramchander Rao in 2015. But it had second thoughts — by doing so, it would give leeway to the Opposition to continue with their campaign that the ruling party is afraid of losing the seat once again. By fielding Vani Devi, the TRS could be seen as honouring Narasimha Rao, whose birth centenary it is celebrating