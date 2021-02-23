STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bandi confident of BJP victory in MLC polls

Launching an attack on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Sanjay Kumar alleged that the TRS supremo had been cheating the people of Nalgonda.

Published: 23rd February 2021 08:55 AM

BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Photo | EPS)

NALGONDA: Exuding confidence that the BJP candidates would win both the MLC constituencies in the State, State BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar urged the party cadre to work round-the-clock to ensure the party’s victory.He took part in a show of strength rally organised before BJP candidate for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda MLC Graduate constituency G Premender Reddy filed his nomination in Nalgonda on Monday.

Stating that it is the responsibility of each and every party worker to fulfil the dreams of party martyrs, he pointed out that scores of BJP leaders were getting jailed every day as they were striving to weed out corruption.Alleging that many TRS leaders would be jailed soon for looting the State, Sanjay Kumar claimed that pink party candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy would be one among them. “Why should people re-elect Rajeshwar Reddy? What did he do for the constituency during his last tenure? Did he provide employment? He did nothing,” Sanjay Kumar added.

Launching an attack on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Sanjay Kumar alleged that the TRS supremo had been cheating the people of Nalgonda. He also vowed to complete all pending projects in the district if given a chance. “The TRS government booked many BJP activists while they were fighting for PRC. The saffron party will implement the PRC as soon as it comes to power,” he added. The meeting was also addressed by senior leader Mothkupalli Narsimhulu, party candidate G Premender Reddy and others.

47 sets of nominations filed for MLC polls
For the biennial elections to the Telangana State Legislative Council from Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Graduate Constituencies, as many 47 sets of nominations were filed by 26 candidates on Monday. Among those who filed their nominations were former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao’s daughter Surabhi Vani Devi. Before filing her nomination, she paid floral tributes to the late Prime Minister at PV Gyan Bhoomi on Necklace Road, and to Telangana martyrs at the Telangana Martyrs Memorial in Gun Park. Minister for Animal Husbandry T Srinivas Yadav and Rajya Sabha MP K Keshav Rao were present while she submitted the nomination papers to the Returning Officer Priyanka Ala. A total of 90 nominations have been filed so far.  

