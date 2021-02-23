STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 vaccines boost antibody response among recipients

Contrary to prevailing fears about the Covid-19 vaccine, recipients are witnessing a rise in the immune response to the virus after getting the jab.

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Contrary to prevailing fears about the Covid-19 vaccine, recipients are witnessing a rise in the immune response to the virus after getting the jab. Dr Kiran Madala, Head of the Department of Critical Care Medicine, GMC Nizamabad, saw a 10-time rise in antibody levels after taking the second dose. After the first dose of the vaccine, his Immunoglobulin G (IgG) test, which analyses the Covid-19 antibody, returned an index value of 2.34. The anitbody level shot up to 20 immediately after the second dose. 

“On January 18, I did an antibody test and eventually a month later after the second dose of the shot and saw a boost in antibodies,” he said.High response just a day after the second dose is a very encouraging sign, the doctor said. “Usually, vaccines develop strong antibodies after 15 days of the second dose. But in my case, with just one dose, there was a strong antibody formation,” Dr Madala said.

Several other doctors in the city are also planning to take up the IgG test once their stipulated 45-day period for antibody response generation is completed. “I will go for an IgG test so that I can know the vaccine’s individual response on my body,” said a PG doctor from Gandhi Hospital.

The entire exercise has increased confidence among  doctors, in light of the prevailing fears. “I can confidently say that if you had Covid-19 exposure knowingly or unknowingly or did not have it at all, a vaccine will boost your immune response. ,” added Dr Madala.

2.81 L vaccinated in TS
A total of 18,777 healthcare workers in Telangana received their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday. Additionally, 392 frontline workers received their first shot of the vaccine on Monday. A total of 2,81,571 individuals have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in the State. The State also recorded 114 Covid-19 cases, 143 recoveries, one death on Sunday, after conducting 14,744 tests. The active cases stand at 1,701 while the toll is 1,625.

