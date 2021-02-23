FGG wants govt to take back Padmalaya land

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The Forum for Good Governance (FFG) demanded on Monday that the State government resume a portion of the land allotted to Padmalaya Studios, as it was sold to others in violation of rules.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Forum for Good Governance (FFG) demanded on Monday that the State government resume a portion of the land allotted to Padmalaya Studios, as it was sold to others in violation of rules.
In a statement, FFG secretary M Padmanabha Reddy recalled that the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) recommended action against the Padmalaya Studios in 2015 itself. 

He said that the government allotted 9.518 acres to Padmalaya Studios at a nominal cost of Rs 8,500 per acre, a total of around Rs 80,000. But, now the market value of the land was Rs 200 crore, he said. As per the condition, the Padmalaya Studios should not sell the land. However, Padmalaya Studios sold 5.53 acres out of 9.518 acres to Zee Telefilms at Rs 3 crore per acre. The government should resume this land, FFG demanded. 

Padmanabha Reddy said that the FFG submitted a memorandum on this in 2016 to the Governor. When asked through RTI application whether the government took any action against their memorandum, the RTI reply stated that the file was sent to the Chief Minister. There had been no action against the CCLA report in the last six years, Padmanabha Reddy alleged.

FFG secretary M Padmanabha Reddy said that the government allotted 9.518 acres to Padmalaya Studios at a nominal cost of Rs 8,500 per acre, a total of around Rs 80,000. But, now the market value of the land was Rs 200 crore, he said.

