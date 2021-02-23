Fuel station in Jangaon to be run by ex-convicts

By Express News Service

JANGAON: The Director General of State Jails Rajiv Trivedi said that steps were being taken to rehabilitate inmates who have completed their sentence. He inaugurated a My Nation filling station set up on National Highway-163 on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Trivedi said that the Department of Prisons was doing its best to provide employment to those inmates who have completed their sentence. “At present, 25 filling stations (petrol pumps) have been set up across the State, which provide employment to ex-convicts,” he said.He added that the initiative prevents inmates from returning to crime. “Contributing to their rehabilitation is our social responsibility,” he said.