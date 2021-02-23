STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Karimnagar ramps up COVID-19 testing

 In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in neighbouring Maharashtra, health officials in Karimnagar have decided to conduct 1,500-2,000 tests daily and intensify mobile testing.

Published: 23rd February 2021 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19 testing being carried out.

COVID-19 testing being carried out. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in neighbouring Maharashtra, health officials in Karimnagar have decided to conduct 1,500-2,000 tests daily and intensify mobile testing. The officials have also started tracking the travel history of people visiting the district.  Collector K Shashanka directed health officials to provide daily reviews about the Covid-19 cases and the ongoing vaccination drive.

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr G Sujatha told Express that there are 271 active cases in the district. As per the direction of the government, health officials will start vaccinations for revenue department soon, said Dr Sujhata. On Monday, tests were conducted at Navodaya Residential school in Choppadandi, and all of them returned negative. The 33 persons from Chegurithi who had recently tested positive  are out of danger and under home isolation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karimnagar testing coronavirus
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp