Karimnagar ramps up COVID-19 testing

KARIMNAGAR: In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in neighbouring Maharashtra, health officials in Karimnagar have decided to conduct 1,500-2,000 tests daily and intensify mobile testing. The officials have also started tracking the travel history of people visiting the district. Collector K Shashanka directed health officials to provide daily reviews about the Covid-19 cases and the ongoing vaccination drive.

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr G Sujatha told Express that there are 271 active cases in the district. As per the direction of the government, health officials will start vaccinations for revenue department soon, said Dr Sujhata. On Monday, tests were conducted at Navodaya Residential school in Choppadandi, and all of them returned negative. The 33 persons from Chegurithi who had recently tested positive are out of danger and under home isolation.