STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Lotus may lure more Congress leaders in Telangana

After appointment of new TPCC president, many likely to jump ship if wishes not fulfilled 

Published: 23rd February 2021 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

BJP president JP Nadda welcomes former Medchal DCC president Kuna Srisailam Goud into the party, in New Delhi on Sunday

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  It would be just a matter of time before several other Congress leaders bid adieu to the primary membership to the Grand Old Party and join the saffron fold following in the footsteps of their senior colleagues. After the appointment of the TPCC new president, several other leaders from different factions within the party are likely to jump ship, if the decision goes against their wishes.

It is evident that the party has deferred the decision over the appointment of the TPCC chief sensing possible defections ahead of the Nagarjunasagar bypoll. The two Graduate MLC elections have also landed the party in a soup as many ticket aspirants have left the party. The Medchal District Congress Committee (DCC) president and former Quthbullapur MLA Kuna Srisailam Goud and TPCC spokesperson G Harshavardhan Reddy have resigned from the party. Srisailam Goud has switched his loyalty to BJP on the same day as he resigned from the Congress.

Former Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy had dropped hints on Twitter that he might join the BJP. In one instance, he tweeted, “While I respect BJP on several issues and bills (definitely not all), .... if they are able to take stern steps against the scams and corruption in the State, the respect and support for BJP in the State will grow (sic).” 

Multiple Congress leaders including former Ministers are said to be in touch with the BJP leaders. Parigi MLA T Ram Mohan Reddy, K Laxma Reddy, Nerella Sharadha are among the leaders who are reportedly in touch with the BJP leaders.

In another instance, responding to a query, Vishweshwar Reddy tweeted, “BJP is strong. It does not need my help. But if Congress gets cosy with KCR-KTR, I will distance myself from Congress.”Speaking to Express, TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy, however, said, “Before the 2019 AP Assembly elections, TDPchief N Chandrababu Naidu steered defections of YSRCP leaders into his party. But he failed to retain power. Similarly, in Telangana, BJP cannot come to power with a handful of leaders joining them.”

Palvai Harish Babu expelled from Congress
A day prior to Sirpur Assembly constituency in-charge Dr Palvai Harish Babu joining the saffron fold in the presence of BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh and party State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the Congress expelled him for “anti-party” activities. Harish contested from Sirpur Assembly constituency on a Congress ticket in the 2018 Assembly elections, albeit unsuccessfully. The TPCC disciplinary committee chairman M Kodanda Reddy told Express that there are several complaints against Harish Babu for his anti-party activities. “The party gave him an opportunity to contest in the 2018 elections. However, after losing the seat he has been violating party discipline,” Kodanda Reddy said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress BJP Telangana Srisailam Goud Harshavardhan Reddy
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp