Medical officer says MPP’s hubby abused her, files complaint

Maisigandi medical officer Dr Sai Laxmi Swetha, on Monday, lodged a complaint against the husband of ruling TRS party MPP Kamili Motya Naik.

Published: 23rd February 2021 08:45 AM

By Express News Service

RANGAREDDY: Maisigandi medical officer Dr Sai Laxmi Swetha, on Monday, lodged a complaint against the husband of ruling TRS party MPP Kamili Motya Naik. In her complaint to the police, she alleged that the MPP’s husband Motya Naik, and his followers, verbally abused her and tried to physically assault her. 

She also said that he called her a “mere medical officer”, and allegedly warned her that he could get her transferred within no time if she refused to obey him. While responding to matter, Sub-Inspector of Kadthal V Sundaraiah told Express that based on the medical officer’s complaint, cases under Sections 353, 341, 354D, 506 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, have been registered against Motya Naik.

