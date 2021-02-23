Schools to reopen for Classes VI to VIII in Telangana from February 24 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has given its go-ahead for reopening of schools for Classes VI to VIII from February 24.

The decision to allow the reopening of schools for upper-primary students was announced by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy. She said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has given the nod for the reopening of schools.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar in a virtual meeting on Wednesday directed the district level education monitoring committee to observe the Covid-19 safety protocols and Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) taken by the schools at the time of reopening.

Around 17.24 lakh students are likely to attend school. Attendance is not mandatory and parental consent is a must for all schoolgoers. Students should follow COVID-19 protocols by wearing masks, carrying a sanitiser and maintaining social distancing.



The Chief Secretary asked the education department officials to keep ready hostels, residential schools and all educational institutions for students of Class VI to VII.