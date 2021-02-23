STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Schools to reopen for Classes VI to VIII in Telangana from February 24 

The decision to allow the reopening of schools for upper-primary students was announced by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy. She said CM K Chandrashekhar Rao has given the nod for it.

Published: 23rd February 2021 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Attendance in schools and colleges is going up as Covid fears recede and students and parents get used to classes with distancing and temperature checks. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

Representational Image. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has given its go-ahead for reopening of schools for Classes VI  to VIII from February 24.

The decision to allow the reopening of schools for upper-primary students was announced by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy. She said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has given the nod for the reopening of schools.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar in a virtual meeting on Wednesday directed the district level education monitoring committee to observe the Covid-19 safety protocols and Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) taken by the schools at the time of reopening.

Around 17.24 lakh students are likely to attend school. Attendance is not mandatory and parental consent is a must for all schoolgoers. Students should follow COVID-19 protocols by wearing masks, carrying a sanitiser and maintaining social distancing.
 
The Chief Secretary asked the education department officials to keep ready hostels, residential schools and all educational institutions for students of Class VI to VII.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Telangana schools
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lotus will bring 'Asol Poribartan' in West Bengal: PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Petrol and diesel prices resurge after two-day break
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. (Photo | AFP)
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp