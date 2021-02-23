Sharmila backs tribals in fight for Podu pattas

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Girijan Shakti leaders called on YS Sharmila on at her residence at Lotus Pond on Monday to express support as and when she floats a party. The tribal leaders put forth their demand for pattas for Podu lands to STs. Sharmila assured that she would stand by them in their fight.

Girijan Shakti president Dr M Venkatesh Chowhan said, “We have apprised Sharmila of our long-pending demands such as setting up a Tanda Board, Tribal University and 10 per cent reservations. For all our demands, she assured us of full support.”

On Monday, a photo of TRS Chevella MLA Kale Yadaiah’s son Ravikanth meeting Sharmila went viral on the social media sparking off speculation that he might join Sharmila’s party when she establishes one. However, Yadaiah condemned the speculations.