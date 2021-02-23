STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TRS leader murdered by rivals in Vikarabad

A TRS leader was allegedly killed by his political rivals at Hanmapur under Peddemul police limits in Vikarabad district on Monday.

Published: 23rd February 2021 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only

HYDERABAD: A TRS leader was allegedly killed by his political rivals at Hanmapur under Peddemul police limits in Vikarabad district on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Veerappa; his wife was the former MPP of Peddemul. Peddemul police investigating the case suspect that the accused belongs to the same political party as that of the victim.

According to them, Veerappa was approached by his rivals to discuss a few concerns early in the day. After meeting them, the leader started for home. However, as Veerappa reached Hanmapur, he was detained and assaulted and killed by unknown persons. 

Veerappa’s head was smashed using a boulder, and his body was abandoned at an isolated place. “The incident took place in the early hours of Monday. Locals found his body lying in a pool of blood. After being alerted, we got to the spot, and identified the body as Veerappa’s,” the police said. 

“Locals told us that his political rivals might be behind his murder. It is suspected that the accused and the victim were from the same party,” the police added. A murder case has been registered, and the body has been moved to a hospital for post-mortem examination. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRS murder Telangana crime
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp