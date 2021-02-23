TRS leader murdered by rivals in Vikarabad

HYDERABAD: A TRS leader was allegedly killed by his political rivals at Hanmapur under Peddemul police limits in Vikarabad district on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Veerappa; his wife was the former MPP of Peddemul. Peddemul police investigating the case suspect that the accused belongs to the same political party as that of the victim.

According to them, Veerappa was approached by his rivals to discuss a few concerns early in the day. After meeting them, the leader started for home. However, as Veerappa reached Hanmapur, he was detained and assaulted and killed by unknown persons.

Veerappa’s head was smashed using a boulder, and his body was abandoned at an isolated place. “The incident took place in the early hours of Monday. Locals found his body lying in a pool of blood. After being alerted, we got to the spot, and identified the body as Veerappa’s,” the police said.

“Locals told us that his political rivals might be behind his murder. It is suspected that the accused and the victim were from the same party,” the police added. A murder case has been registered, and the body has been moved to a hospital for post-mortem examination.