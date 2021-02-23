TRS to surpass membership drive target

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS is expected to surpass its target in the the ongoing membership drive. TRS working president KT Rama Rao held a teleconference with party leaders about the same on Monday. After getting the feedback from the leaders, Rama Rao said that the party would surpass the target. The TRS has set a target to enrol 60 lakh members in the State. Rama Rao directed the leaders to complete the drive by the month end. He also asked them to take up the digitisation of the details.

