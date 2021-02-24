KTR, TRS leaders to chalk out MLC election strategy on February 24

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao will hold a crucial meeting with party leaders on Wednesday to brainstorm about the strategy to be adopted for the upcoming Graduate MLC elections.

Many are of the opinion that winning two MLC Graduate constituency seats would be an uphill task for the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) as the party has never won from the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad seat.

In the last three times that the election was held from the seat, Independent candidate Prof K Nageshwar won twice and Bharatiya Janata Party’s N Ramchander Rao won the third time. But now, the TRS is determined to bag the seat.

To ensure the party’s victory in the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad seat, Rama Rao will hold the meeting on Wednesday. All Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and important leaders from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits of the pink party, including Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, will attend the meeting. Rama Rao will also meet with the erstwhile Mahbubnagar leaders at 4 pm.

The party had recently announced that it would field S Vani Devi, the daughter of late Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, from the seat. Meanwhile, the TRS is sailing through choppy waters in the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituency where its candidate, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, is seeking re-election. It is trying its best to retain the seat by roping in Ministers and MLAs to campaign for it.