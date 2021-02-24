STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Miffed after losing case, 5 assault lawyer in Telangana; held

As many as five persons were arrested by the Narayanaguda police for allegedly assaulting a practising advocate after he lost a case. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as five persons were arrested by the Narayanaguda police for allegedly assaulting a practising advocate after he lost a case. The arrested persons were produced before the court for judicial remand. The incident took happened a couple of days ago, however, it came to light on Tuesday after police arrested the accused persons. 

Police said that a person named Jaswanth, resident of Himayatnagar had filed a land dispute case in the court and the opposite party lost the case. Irate over the court order, they had a heated argument with their lawyer. 

After a couple of days later, the accused persons detained the advocate at Himayathnagar and assaulted him stating that he lost the case in court due to the negligence of the advocate, who acted in favour of the opposite party and helped them win. It was also reported that the accused threatened the advocate with weapons. 

Passerby who witnessed the incident alerted the police and a patrolling team reached the spot and took custody of the accused persons. Based on a complaint lodged by the advocate, police registered a case and arrested them. Attempt to murder case has been booked against the accused persons.

‘advocate helped opposite side win’   
Irate over losing a land dispute case, the accused had a heated argument with their lawyer. After a couple of days, the accused detained the advocate at Himayathnagar and assaulted him stating that they lost the case due to the negligence of the advocate, who acted in favour of the opposite party

