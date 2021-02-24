Protest against ‘corrupt’ TRS govt, TPCC chief Uttam to cadre 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy exhorted the members of Youth Congress to take up agitations against ‘communal’ BJP government at the Centre and ‘corrupt’ TRS government in the State. He was speaking at a two-day training camp for Youth Congress in TRR Medical College complex in Patancheru on Tuesday.

Stating that neither the Centre nor the State government is doing anything, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the responsibility of Youth Congress had increased due to the special circumstances prevailing in the country, and Telangana, in particular.

“In fact, youth are being discouraged from taking up higher education by scrapping or downsizing the scholarships and other relevant schemes. The Congress government had implemented a Fee Reimbursement scheme, along with scholarships, to encourage youth to go for higher education. However, the TRS government shattered the dreams of lakhs of youths by not implementing the Fee Reimbursement schemes,” he said.

Citing different instances, the TPCC chief said that the Congress party had always won elections and retained power only when Youth Congress was stronger. He asked the Youth Congress activists to organise interactive programmes with the youth so as to identify and understand their problems and to play an active role in the MLC election campaign to ensure the victory of Congress candidates Ramulu Naik (Warangal-Khammam- Nalgonda) and G Chinna Reddy (Hyderabad-Rangareddy- Mahbubnagar) from Graduate seats. State Youth Congress president Shiv Sena Reddy, MLA Seethakka, TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar, and ex-MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy were present.