STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Protest against ‘corrupt’ TRS govt, TPCC chief Uttam to cadre 

Citing different instances, the TPCC chief said that the Congress party had always won elections and retained power only when Youth Congress was stronger. 

Published: 24th February 2021 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy  exhorted the members of Youth Congress to take up agitations against ‘communal’ BJP government at the Centre and ‘corrupt’ TRS government in the State. He was speaking at a two-day training camp for Youth Congress in TRR Medical College complex in Patancheru on Tuesday. 

Stating that neither the Centre nor the State government is doing anything, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the responsibility of Youth Congress had increased due to the special circumstances prevailing in the country, and Telangana, in particular. 

“In fact, youth are being discouraged from taking up higher education by scrapping or downsizing the scholarships and other relevant schemes. The Congress government had implemented a Fee Reimbursement scheme, along with scholarships, to encourage youth to go for higher education. However, the TRS government shattered the dreams of lakhs of youths by not implementing the Fee Reimbursement schemes,” he said.

Citing different instances, the TPCC chief said that the Congress party had always won elections and retained power only when Youth Congress was stronger. He asked the Youth Congress activists to organise interactive programmes with the youth so as to identify and understand their problems and to play an active role in the MLC election campaign to ensure the victory of Congress candidates Ramulu Naik (Warangal-Khammam- Nalgonda) and G Chinna Reddy (Hyderabad-Rangareddy- Mahbubnagar) from Graduate seats. State Youth Congress president Shiv Sena Reddy, MLA Seethakka, TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar, and ex-MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TPCC Telangana Uttam Kumar Reddy
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp