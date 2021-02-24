STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven Maoists caught laying land mines in Mulugu

Mulugu police examine the explosives seized from Maoists in Pamunuru forest area on Tuesday

By Express News Service

MULUGU/KHAMMAM: Mulugu police arrested seven Maoist militia members in Pamunuru forest, and recovered explosives which were meant for the manufacture of nine land mines.Superintendent of Police (SP) Sangarmsingh G Patil said that they received information suggesting that militia members of Tadapala, Chelimela, Jella and Pamunuru villages were going to assemble at Pamunuru to plant land mines targeting police party.  

Based on the intel, Venkatapuram and Eturunagaram Inspectors, along with special party police, bomb disposal team and CRPF personnel proceeded to Pamunuru for combing ops.In the process, they identified a few persons armed with deadly weapons, planting explosives in the area. As soon as they saw the police, the militiamen began fleeing. The police managed to arrest seven of them, and they were interrogated at Venkatapuram police station. They admitted that they were working for the banned outfit.

The arrested persons are Undam Pandu, Mucchaki Bheemaiah, Sodi Laxmaiah, Madavi Adamaiah, Madavi Budra, Madavi Ithaiah, and Madavi Kosa. Meanwhile, two Maoist leaders carrying explosives were nabbed at Cherla bus stand at Khammam on Tuesday. The two persons were identified as Paddam Munni and Jarpula Bansi. 

