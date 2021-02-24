Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao gets team ready for Budget

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao held a review meeting with officials on the Budget 2021-22 to be presented in the Legislature mostly in the third week of March. The meeting was held at Aranya Bhavan on Tuesday. Harish Rao, according to sources, had a detailed review of the revenue receipts, the likely funds required for the welfare schemes.

The State government will continue its focus on the welfare schemes in the next year Budget too. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has already announced that Rs 1,000 crore will be allocated for the development of SCs and STs under the Chief Minister Dalit Empowerment Scheme, he said.