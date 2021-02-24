Telangana polls: Competition to downplay assets

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The contestants in fray for the upcoming biennial MLC Graduate polls seem to be competing in the diminution of the value of their assets in the election affidavits. Also, their educational qualification ranges from Class X to a Doctorate in Philosophy.

Congress’ Hyderabad-Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy Graduate constituency candidate, G Chinna Reddy, a former minister, has showed ‘nil income’ for his entire family for the last five years. He has shown every column in the assets and liability sections as nil, except for his wife’s 10 g of gold, a car, a house and inherited agricultural land.

In another bizarre declaration, the TRS’ contestant for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduate constituency, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, has claimed in his affidavit that he does not own a vehicle but owns assets worth Rs 31 crore.

In the Hyderabad-Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy constituency, TRS candidate Surabhi Vani Devi has declared movable and immovable assets worth Rs 5.12 crore with nil liabilities.

BJP contestant N Ramchander Rao has declared his assets value as Rs 3.14 crore against liabilities of Rs 93 lakh. Independent candidate Professor K Nageshwar has shown family assets worth Rs 4.54 crore against liabilities of Rs 1.22 crore.

In the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda segment, BJP’s Gujjula Premender Reddy and his wife have shown Rs 23.43 lakh in cash and declared assets worth Rs 3.72 crore. Congress contestant S Ramulu Naik, who owns residential buildings, declared the value of his assets as Rs 1.43 crore.