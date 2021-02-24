Too soon? Telangana switches to weekly Covid-19 bulletin

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a surprising move, even as some States in the country are lodging an upward tick in Covid-19 cases, the Telangana Health department has decided to release the Covid-19 medical bulletin only once a week from now onwards.

The decision was taken in light of the decreasing caseload in the State. A spokesperson from the Health department said the bulletin will be issued only on Mondays, giving a cumulative count of the cases that week. The district-wise breakup, number of tests done and available beds will not be known on a daily basis.

The move has drawn criticism from the public. However, Dr G Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health, said, “In the last few months, we have noticed no major changes in cases and have realised that instead of dedicating human resources to this, it may be a good idea to utilise them for the vaccination drive.”