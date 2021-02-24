STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TSIC signs MoU with Navam for innovation centre

Published: 24th February 2021 07:53 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the next three to five years, students in  Telangana will get a one-of-its-kind innovation centre. Proposed on a 15-acre campus, the Innovation Lab & Centre of Excellence (ILCE) will come up in Kamareddy district. The Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) signed an MoU with Navam Innovation Foundation on Tuesday to set up this centre.

This will be a collaborative effort between Agastya International Foundation and Pravaha Foundation, with an investment of Rs 3,000 crore for the next 10 years. The ILCE will serve as a resource centre for mini science centres, labs-on-bikes and immersive teacher training programmes. It will also offer fellowships to those who want to become grassroots entrepreneurs.  The ILCE will cater to students (aged 11 to 18) and youth (aged 19 to 25) in the Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak, and Sircilla districts.

IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said, “Considering the changing pedagogical dynamics at school-level, immersive learning can foster creativity in schools. We are elated to bring in such expertise, which transitions from rote-learning to practicality.” 

