BJP biggies to address meeting in Halia on February 25

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: In view of the ensuing byelections to Nagarjunasagar Assembly seat, the BJP is planning to organise a public meeting at Halia on Thursday. BJP State in-charge Tarun Chugh and Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao will address the meeting. Recently, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addressed a public meeting at Halia mandal headquarters. Responding to this, the BJP is also planning public meetings in the constituency, with an eye on the Nagarjunasagar constituency. The party’s district unit is making efforts to gather one lakh people to participate in the meeting.

K Vineetha Reddy, the BJP candidate who contested the previous election, had lost by a big margin. However, the BJP is bullish after winning the Dubbaka seat and winning more seats than expected in the GHMC polls.