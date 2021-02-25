STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Can schools enforce safe distancing?

Hyderabad district has 2,885 schools that have 8,527 classrooms to accommodate over 8.8 lakh students.

Published: 25th February 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Public exams, SSLC exams, Kerala

Image of students in a classroom used for representational purpose only (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Schools in urban districts of the State have always struggled with crowded classrooms. Data reveals that around 75% of the schools in the State have only four to six classrooms while only 1.5 per cent have more than 15 classrooms. With Classes VI to VIII resuming, will the schools be able to maintain the mandated 6-foot distance between pupils to avoid the spread of Covid-19?

According to the Unified District Information System for Education,  an average of 40 students study in each school classroom across the State. If the 6-foot social distance is to be maintained, then each classroom should have less than 15 students or not more than 20, depending on the size of an average classroom. 

Hyderabad district has 2,885 schools that have 8,527 classrooms to accommodate over 8.8 lakh students. The schools have an average student to classroom ratio of 23. But not all schools in the twin cities have the same ratio. For instance, Marredpally mandal has around 68 schools with 186 classrooms. Each school classroom in this mandal has an average of 47 students. 

The distancing would be difficult once more students start attending school. Presently, around 80 per cent of Class IX and X students, for whom schools reopened on Feb 1, are attending school. According to the teachers, the 350 government schools that are in Hyderabad are a little spacious. “We will not have much trouble in maintaining social distancing among students as most government schools have big playgrounds and wide corridors,” said Ch Ravi, General Secretary of Telangana State Union Teachers Federation. “However, most of the budget private schools in the city will have a hard time as they are small and have higher enrolments,” he added.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Telangana schools safe
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp