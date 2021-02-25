Delimitation of wards begins in GWMC limits

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) has 58 wards with an average population of 14,000 in each ward. There has been a demand from various political parties as well as people to increase the number of wards from 58 to 66.

In light of this, the GWMC Town Planning officials have started the delimitation exercise in the field level. The new wards would be finalised before the GWMC polls. However, the seating corporators and aspirants are worried about the delimitation.

GWMC has four Assembly constituencies, including Warangal East and West, Wardhannapet and Parkal, and these constituencies have 42 villages. Spread across 407.21 square km, GWMC has a total population of 10 lakh. It has 183 non-notified slums and 93 notified slums.

Speaking to Express, TRS Corporator of 34th division Jorika Ramesh said that his division covers two Assembly constituencies. “The delimitation process was taken up for other districts, which have smaller area and lesser population, in 2019. With the delimitation of wards, many aspirants would get a chance to contest in upcoming GWMC elections,” said Ramesh.

Elections for GWMC were held in 2016 and its current term will end on March 15, 2021. The election notification will be released by the State Election Commission (SEC) after the delimitation process is completed.

To prepare a draft, it would take 30 days and the draft will be submitted to Municipal Administration Department, said Town Planning officials. As per procedure the draft would be made public, so that parties and public can raise objections or provide suggestions. After that the list would be finalised.

All political parties are gearing up for the GWMC polls and every party is trying its best to make an impact on the public and win the polls.