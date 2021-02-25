Differences with Jagan? Affirmative, says Sharmila

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that she wasn’t an “arrow” (baanam) released by anyone as widely alleged, YS Sharmila on Wednesday said that she had “political differences” with her brother and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking to reporters during an informal interaction following a meeting with her followers, she said: “He (Jagan) did not want me to float a party. But I am ready to face him in the interest of the people of Telangana.”

Sharmila also advised the media to ask the YSRCP chief as to why he had not given her due importance. She said that her mother Vijayamma and husband Anil Kumar supported her. “There is no YSRCP in Telangana,” she declared.

Targeting TRS, BJP and Congress, without naming them, she said that none of them were committed to the development of Telangana. “Some are resorting to politics in the name of religion. The Opposition parties are not working effectively. When the Opposition is weak, the ruling party will function from the farmhouse as is happening now,” she said.

Praises TDP

Interestingly, Sharmila paid a compliment to TDP, which is the YSRCP’s arch rival in AP, saying that Naidu’s party was boldly fighting against the YSRCP government in AP. Contending that interests of people of TS were of utmost importance to her, she said, “The interests of TS people from Polavaram to Pothireddypadu are important to me, and I am ready to face Jagan for the development of Telangana.”

Underscoring the need for a new political party in Telangana, she said that she would reveal the details of her party very soon. “I will reach out to the people by taking out a padayatra. I will knock on the doors of every Telangana martyr. She also said that the doors are open for “good leaders” to enter her yet-to-be announced party.

Reacting to the criticism about her being not from Telangana, Sharmila said, “I was born and brought up in Hyderabad. I know each and every street in Hyderabad. Now, I am the daughter-in-law (kodalu) of Telangana.” She prodded her critics to answer where was Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and actor-turned-politician Vijayashanti were born.