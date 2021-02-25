In election mode, KTR targets BJP once again

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Tell me one reason, why should anyone vote for BJP?” TRS working president KT Rama Rao asked the saffron party leaders on Wednesday. He alleged that the BJP leaders failed to bring funds to the State from the Central government.

Rama Rao held a meeting with Ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs on the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad MLC Graduates’ constituency election at Telangana Bhavan. Speaking to mediapersons later, he said the TRS government had filled over 1.32 lakh job vacancies in the last six years, whereas the Modi government had failed to fulfil its assurance of filling two crore vacancies per year in the country.“The BJP candidate for the Graduates’ seat, N Ramachandra Rao, should spell out how much money he brought from the Centre to the State in the last six years as an MLC,” Rama Rao demanded.

If the Modi government had fulfilled its assurance, around 14 crore youths should have got employment in the country in the last seven years, the TRS working president said. “The BJP should not pursue politics in the name of religion. It should really work for the welfare of the people,” Rama Rao thundered.

He said the BJP government failed to sanction Information Technology and Investment Region (ITIR), failed to keep the assurance of starting a steel plant in Bayyaram, and did not sanction a Tribal University and an integral coach factory for Warangal. “The BJP talked about growth of GDP. In reality, it increased the prices of GDP — gas, diesel and petrol,” Rama Rao alleged.

“Whether people should vote for BJP because it merged seven mandals of TS with AP? Or for not sanctioning even a single medical college out of the 157 sanctioned across the country,” he questioned. Rama Rao appealed to the people to vote for educationalist, intellectual and former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao’s daughter S Vani Devi in the elections.

He recalled that during 10 years of Congress rule from 2004 to 2014, only 10,000 jobs were filled up in government sector in Telangana. “But, in the last six years of TRS rule, the government filled up 1.32 lakh jobs in government sector and another 14 lakh in private sector in 14,000 industries, which were sanctioned under TS-iPASS,” Rama Rao claimed.

Vani Devi said that as a ruling party candidate, she had an advantage in the polls. She said if she wins, she would take up the issues of graduates and unemployed youths.