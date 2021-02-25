STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Mini Medaram Jatara begins on a grand note

On the occasion, the priests performed ‘Manda Melige’ at the temple, as it remains one of the major rituals associated with the Mini Jatara.

Published: 25th February 2021 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees offer prayers at the Medaram temple on the occasion of Mini Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara, in Mulugu district on Wednesday.

Devotees offer prayers at the Medaram temple on the occasion of Mini Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara, in Mulugu district on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MULUGU: The Mini Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara began on a grand note at Medaram village in Mulugu district on Wednesday. After the temple priests performed special pujas on the occasion of Magha Suddha Pournami, marking the commencement of the celebrations, scores of devotees have started thronging the temple.However, the priests are yet to bring the deities of Sammakka and Saralamma to the temple from the forests.On the occasion, the priests performed ‘Manda Melige’ at the temple, as it remains one of the major rituals associated with the Mini Jatara.

While priests belonging to Siddaboina clan performed the rituals and cleaned the temple of Sammakka in Medaram, priests from Kaka Krishnaiya clan performed rituals at the Saralamma temple in Kanneboinapalli village. According to sources, the Manda Melige was performed by Siddaboina Jagga Rao, Muninder, Arun Kumar, Vasantha Raju, Laxmi, Dasaratham and Swamy at the Sammakka temple; and Kaka Saraiah, Bujanga Rao, Kiran Kumar and Laxmi Bai at the Saralamma temple. After cleaning the temples, the priests decorated the shrines with mango leaves and offered country hens to the deities. On the occasion, local women will decorate their houses and also put rangolis.

According to district administration, 10 lakh devotees are expected to visit the temples during the Jatara. The district administration has allocated Rs 1.52 crore and made all arrangements for the convenience of the devotees. About 120 workers from Rajahmundry have been entrusted with the task to sanitise the temple. 
Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod visited Medaram on Wednesday and offered prayers to the deities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mini Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara Medaram village
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp