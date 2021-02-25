Police get custody of Kunta Srinivas, two others in lawyer couple’s murder

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: A court in Manthani, on Wednesday, remanded Kunta Srinivas, Sivanandula Chiranjeevi and Akkapaka Kumar, who are the accused in murder of lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and Nagamani, in police custody for seven days. The trio, who were sent to the Warangal Central Jail, will now be brought to Manthani police circle for further inquiries.

Bittu Seenu, a nephew of TRS leader and Peddapalli ZP Chairperson Putta Madhu, was also produced before the Manthani court on Tuesday night. The members of Nirmal Bar Association, meanwhile, visited Gunjapadugu village and consoled Vaman Rao’s parents. They also visited the scene of offence at Kalvacharla in Manthani mandal where Vaman Rao and his wife Nagamani were killed on February 17.

The Manthani Bar Association members expressed satisfaction over Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan asking the State government to ensure a thorough investigation into the case. They also expressed the hope that police will be able to extract all details from Kunta Srinivas and his gang during the investigation.

Cong leader seeks security

Meanwhile, Inumall Satish, a Congress leader and former vice-sarpanch, wrote to DGP, Intelligence IG and Ramagundam CP, seeking police protection. Later speaking to Express, he said: “Kunta Srinivas had hatched a plan to kill me back in 2018. He also hired a gang, offering `1 lakh, to eliminate me. Though I had applied for police protection, I was denied it then,” he said.

In the wake of lawyer couple’s murder, Satish says that there is a threat to his life and that is why he is again seeking security. It may be mentioned here that Satish filed a petition in the Telangana High Court, through slain advocate Vaman Rao, complaining about the TRS leader misusing funds of a charitable trust and his corrupt practices.