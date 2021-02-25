STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Police get custody of Kunta Srinivas, two others in lawyer couple’s murder

Bittu Seenu, a nephew of TRS leader and Peddapalli ZP Chairperson Putta Madhu, was also produced before the Manthani court on Tuesday night. 

Published: 25th February 2021 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: A court in Manthani, on Wednesday, remanded Kunta Srinivas, Sivanandula Chiranjeevi and Akkapaka Kumar, who are the accused in murder of lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and Nagamani, in police custody for seven days. The trio, who were sent to the Warangal Central Jail, will now be brought to Manthani police circle for further inquiries.    

Bittu Seenu, a nephew of TRS leader and Peddapalli ZP Chairperson Putta Madhu, was also produced before the Manthani court on Tuesday night. The members of Nirmal Bar Association, meanwhile, visited Gunjapadugu village and consoled Vaman Rao’s parents. They also visited the scene of offence at Kalvacharla in Manthani mandal where Vaman Rao and his wife Nagamani were killed on February 17. 

The Manthani Bar Association members expressed satisfaction over Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan asking the State government to ensure a thorough investigation into the case. They also expressed the hope that police will be able to extract all details from Kunta Srinivas and his gang during the investigation. 

Cong leader seeks security

Meanwhile, Inumall Satish, a Congress leader and former vice-sarpanch, wrote to DGP, Intelligence IG and Ramagundam CP, seeking police protection. Later speaking to Express, he said: “Kunta Srinivas had hatched a plan to kill me back in 2018. He also hired a gang, offering `1 lakh, to eliminate me. Though I had applied for police protection, I was denied it then,” he said.

In the wake of lawyer couple’s murder, Satish says that there is a threat to his life and that is why he is again seeking security. It may be mentioned here that Satish filed a petition in the Telangana High Court, through slain advocate Vaman Rao, complaining about the TRS leader misusing funds of a charitable trust and his corrupt practices. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Lawyer murder telangana
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp