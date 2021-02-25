STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Governor for thorough investigation in murder case of lawyer-couple

She said it is necessary for the government to take steps to instil confidence in the lawyers’ fraternity with regard to its ability to bring the culprits to justice.

Published: 25th February 2021

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday asked the State government to ensure a thorough probe into the twin murders of High Court lawyer-couple Gattu Vamana Rao and Nagamani. 

In a letter to the government, the Governor, who is now camping at Puducherry after she was recently made in-charge of the UT, said she was shocked and dismayed by the ghastly murder. She said the perpetrators of the crime should be brought to book at the earliest. She said it is necessary for the government to take steps to instil confidence in the lawyers’ fraternity with regard to its ability to bring the culprits to justice.

Though the TRS has suspended its Manthani mandal president, Kunta Sreenu, after police listed him as the main accused in the double murder, the party’s top leadership has not denounced the murder nor has it assured speedy justice to the lawyers’ families. 

The Governor’s direction comes close on the heels of the Manthani Bar Association seeking a probe by the CBI or an independent agency, implying that it has no faith in the State police to carry out a transparent investigation. The lawyers’ body shot off letters to the Chief Justice of India and the Chief Justice of Telangana after the police arrested Bittu Seenu, the nephew of another TRS leader and Peddapalli ZP Chairperson Putta Madhu.

