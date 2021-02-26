Kondagattu temple to get a facelift: TRS leader Kavitha

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Stating that Telangana is the only State to make special budgetary allocations for renovation and development of temples, TRS leader and MLC K Kavitha said that Kondagattu Hanuman Temple will be developed on par with the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple.Kavitha, along with State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar and local MLA Sunke Ravishankar, visited the Kondagattu temple and performed special pujas on Thursday.

Later speaking to the media, the TRS leader said: “During my recent visited to Varanasi, I had a darshan at Sankata Hanuman Temple, where we discussed significance of Kondagattu Hanuman Temple. The Kondagattu temple is one of the famous shrines in the country. The TRS government is working sincerely to develop the temple and is in the process of preparing an action plan to achieve that objective.”

Hanuman Chalisa Japam

She also announced the plan to launch Hanuman Chalisa Japam programme at the Kondagattu temple, which will be organised from Chinna Hunuman Jayanthi till end the of Pedda Hunuman Jayanthi celebrations during months of April and May this year.

Kavitha’s visit to Kondagattu comes amidst rumours that the donation drive for construction Ayodhya Ram Temple is having an impact on the TRS party with some opposition leaders claiming that it is a part of damage control measures initiated by the pink party in the wake of Korutla MLA K Vidyasagar Rao’s controversial comments on Ram temple donations.

Convoy meets with accident

Around five cars were partially damaged when MLC K Kavitha’s convoy met with an accident at Rajaram village. However, no one was injured in the incident.